GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Two people are facing charges after jewelry was stolen from a Westmoreland County home and sold at a pawn shop.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Kenlane Street in Greensburg for a reported burglary on May 22.

The victim told police a window on a side porch door had been broken. Inside, she discovered several pieces of jewelry were missing. The jewelry was valued at $19,279. The victim said she didn’t notice the window was broken and had last seen the jewelry on May 17.

A list of the stolen items was provided to local pawn shops. On May 19, representatives from a Treasure Hunt store contacted state police to report they had unknowingly purchased some of the stolen items.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old James Dickant, who provided photo identification at the time of the sale.

Dickant is facing charges of receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

Meanwhile, Dickant’s fiancée, Roxanne Mays, is facing conspiracy charges in connection with the theft.

As for the stolen items, some had already been melted down or shipped to other stores by the time Treasure Hunt was provided with the list.

