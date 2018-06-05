Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is causing problems all across the area this evening, knocking out power to many and creating some flash flooding issues.

The heavy rain dropped the flood gates on Washington Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

The storms also caused some traffic back-ups and flooding in the North Hills.

Ross: Flooded road – 3400 block of Babcock Boulevard. Police are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 5, 2018

In Sharpsburg, the storms caused trees to sway in the wind and rain. Allegheny County was reporting some flooding at 6th and Main Streets at Ravine Street.

WEB EXTRA: Heavy Rains In Sharpsburg —

There is also a report of downed trees in the 4900 block of Wexford Bayne Road in Bradford Woods, and roadway flooding on Tarentum Culmerville Road in West Deer.

Meanwhile, Duquesne Light is reporting more than 1,500 customers without power. The majority are located on the city’s North Side and in Ross Township.

In Butler County, about 180 Penn Power customers are without electricity.

The good news is, the threat of storms is expected to decrease as the evening goes on.

“I think moving forward, the severe threat, that was isolated, will be coming to an end as we get to the early part of the evening,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.