FREEDOM (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after allegedly raping and taking nude photos of an unconscious woman in his home.

According to police, the incident happened in a home in the 600 block of Ninth Street in Freedom on June 1.

The victim told police she met the suspect at the Stonewall Golf Course. The two used to work together and reconnected at a golf tournament there last week. The suspect was later identified as 24-year-old Zachary Dinell.

When it started to rain, she got into Dinell’s car and he made her a drink, which she poured out of the window. Dinell convinced the victim to come to his house, where he made another drink. This time, Dinell allegedly pushed the cup toward the victim’s mouth multiple times.

The victim said she lost consciousness around 9:30 p.m. and woke up without clothes around 5:30 a.m. At that time, she gathered her belongings and left.

Later, Dinell texted the victim to say they had intercourse and that he had taken nude photos of her. The victim told police she did not consent to having intercourse or being photographed.

Dinell also admitted to the victim that he had sent the explicit pictures to his ex-girlfriend.

“There are periods of video and still images being captured,” said Freedom Borough Police Chief Eugene St. Clair. “There was some images sent via social media or by cell phone.”

Investigators say the victim reported the crime to police in West Virginia, who then contacted local police. She also went to a West Virginia hospital.

On June 4, police took Dinell into custody and he confessed. Police say he has no criminal history and comes from a good family.

“It is shocking in the small town that we have. We have a tight-knit community,” said Chief St. Clair.

He is facing a list of charges including rape, sexual assault, unlawful dissemination of intimate image, and invasion of privacy.

He is being held in jail on $50,000 cash bond.