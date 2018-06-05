SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Frontier Airlines announced new non-stop service between Pittsburgh and San Diego beginning later this summer.

The airline announced the addition of 15 new routes, including Pittsburgh to San Diego which begins Aug. 13.

Frontier says it will offer flights on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights will depart Pittsburgh at 9:46 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 11:52 a.m., while return flights will leave San Diego at 10:17 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 6:42 p.m.

This will be the first non-stop flight from Pittsburgh to San Diego since 2007.

