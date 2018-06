Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Water rescue crews were called to Jacobs Creek in Westmoreland County on Tuesday evening.

They were first called around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Chaintown Bridge Road in South Huntingdon Township.

Crews were out for much of the evening searching the water there.

Police have not identified the victim or given any other details about what may have happened.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.