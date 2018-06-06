By Kym Gable
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — An informed source tells KDKA that Aliquippa Police Chief Don Couch has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice.

The source confirms that Couch’s gun, badge, and patrol car were taken away.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This is reportedly related to the long-term, ongoing investigation into the Aliquippa Police Department by the State Attorney General’s office, State Police, and federal authorities.

KDKA is working on gathering more information into these developments.

