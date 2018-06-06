Bruce Springsteen will make a rare television appearance on THE 72nd ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® when he takes the stage to perform live from the historic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Sunday, June 10 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, Springsteen will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing engagement, “Springsteen on Broadway,” a once-in-a lifetime theater-going experience for the Broadway stage.

Set to present on Broadway’s biggest night are Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, John Leguizamo, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Jim Parsons, Bernadette Peters, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Amy Schumer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ming-Na Wen, Kerry Washington and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

As previously announced, Tony Award nominees Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the show for the first time.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the Tony Awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria’s Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 19th consecutive year.

Watch the 72nd Annual Tony Awards® live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.