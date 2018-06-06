By Jessica Wasik Dads deserve to be celebrated for the countless ways that they provide, support and love their families. This year, think outside the typical Father’s Day gifts of ties, mugs, and homemade gift cards and tailor your appreciation to his interests. Whether your dad is the outdoorsy type, loves a filling meal or needs a little rest and relaxation, there are tons of options throughout the city that cater to exactly what he’d love. Here are five suggestions that rank as the best places to celebrate Father’s Day with your dad.

Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh

2705 S. Water St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 224-2328

hofbrauhauspittsburgh.com Raise a glass to all the wonderful things your father is at Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh. Its monthly seasonal beer tapping celebrations are a fun way to kick off the day and June’s beer, the Hoppy Weizen, will have dad’s approval when he tastes its prominent hop presence with hints of citrus, clove, and banana. Follow drinks up with a meal from its hearty German-influenced menu of appetizers, schnitzel, ribs, seafood, sandwiches and more. Gift cards are also available. Celebrate at Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh, located in the city’s South Side neighborhood.

Elliven Spa

2101 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(412) 278-2500

www.ellivenspa.com If you don’t think your father would enjoy a spa day, you aren’t thinking of Elliven Spa. This Greentree Road spa has its own menu of treatments designed specifically for men, removing the stigma that spas are only for women. Its services include popular guy-friendly treatments like a gentlemen’s facial, a gold champion massage to focus on relaxing areas of your body needed for improved golfing mobility, a MAN-icure and waxing, cuts and colors. Pick up a gift card so that your dad can choose exactly how he’d like to pamper himself.

The Cigar Bar in Clark Bar & Grill

D.L. Clark Building

503 Martindale St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 231-5720

www.thepipagroup.com Spend some father-son time together bonding over drinks and cigars at The Clark Bar and Grill's Cigar Bar. Premium cigars are the perfect pairing to complement a wide selection of single malt scotches and bourbons that can be found behind the bar. If you're feeling hungry, indulge in some man-sized meals from the bar's diverse menu of appetizers and entrees. The Cigar Bar is located in downtown's D.L. Clark Building on Martindale Street. A second location is situated in The Meadow Racetrack and Casino's Bistecca Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

PNC Park

115 Federal St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 321-BUCS

www.mlb.com Take your dad out to the ballgame when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds on Father’s Day. The game kicks off at 1:35 p.m. and includes special Father’s Day promotions, like a replica batting practice cap for both Dad and the kids. It’s also Kids Day, meaning that the whole family can join in for an afternoon of fun when Federal Street transforms into a Family Fun Zone. Great views of the Pittsburgh skyline and dad-friendly foods from the BBQ Pit, BRGR and I.C. Light Landing cap off a Father’s Day he won’t soon forget.