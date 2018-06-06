Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) – Actor Danny DeVito took a cardboard cutout of the Pennsylvania high school student who brought a cutout of him to prom.

DeVito’s co-star Rob McElhenney posted a picture to Instagram on Monday of the actor posing next to a cutout of Carlisle High School student Allison Closs on set.

Closs tweeted that she was “SHOOKETH” and thanked DeVito and McElhenney for the reply.

Closs brought a cardboard cutout of the funnyman to prom last month. She purchased a cutout of DeVito online along with a scooter she used to move the figure with.

Closs tells PennLive she feels “honored and lucky” that she was acknowledged by DeVito. The 17-year-old hopes she’ll get a chance to visit the set.

