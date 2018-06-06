Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DORMONT (KDKA) — The Hollywood Theater in Dormont welcomed a packed house Tuesday night to watch an advance screening of the new documentary on the life and work of iconic Pittsburgher: Fred Rogers.

On a decidedly less than beautiful night in the neighborhood, they lined up, still, to be part of the Neighborhood Premiere of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

Braving bad weather is something you know a mailman can appreciate.

“How long has it been since you’ve seen people waiting in line to come into a movie theater? In the rain, yes,” said David Newell, who plays Mr. McFeely.

They came because “Mister Rogers” meant something to their childhood, or to their kids’ childhood.

“It’s gonna be generation-to-generation,” said Jim McVay, of Upper St. Clair. “I hope my girls’ kids will watch him someday.”

The documentary explores the magic behind Mr. Rogers’ land of make believe, and the very real impact he had on young viewers.

“There’s some things that are constant no matter what generation you’re in, and he tapped into that,” said one fan.

Before long, the free screening was full and they were turning people away, giving them a ticket to come back for another show.

Those lucky enough to snag a seat got to see Mr. McFeely presented with the key to Dormont, and were able to join their neighbors in that song we all know, from the show we all loved.

“Please won’t you be my neighbor,” they sang.

Newell says even though Fred Rogers was exceedingly modest, he would love the film. The movie opens in theaters Friday.