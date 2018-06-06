Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins may not be in the Stanley Cup Finals this year, but according to a new study, the city is one of the best cities for hockey fans in the nation.

WalletHub rated Pittsburgh the third-best city for hockey fans.

Boston came in first, and Detroit was second on the list.

The study did rank Pittsburgh first for fan engagement.

WalletHub says they came up with the rankings by looking at 21 key indicators of a good hockey city.

That included ticket prices, stadium capacity, performance level, and fan engagement.

New York was fourth on the list, and Chicago rounded out the top 5.

In case you were wondering, Washington D.C. came in tenth on the list.

Pittsburgh also ranked third for performance level, fifth when it came to Stanley Cup wins, and sixth for attendance.