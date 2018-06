Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a boy!

The Pittsburgh Zoo held a gender reveal party on Wednesday for its new baby gorilla.

In May, Moka, the Zoo’s 22-year-old Western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her third baby while she was out in her exhibit.

The Zoo says Moka is very attentive and encouraging her baby to nurse.

