PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a fatal shooting in the city’s Sheraden section.

James Glenn, 29, of Elliott, is also charged in a separate, non-fatal shooting on April 9.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Bureau

Pittsburgh Police announced Glenn’s arrest Tuesday night. At the time, police would only say that Glenn was a suspect in the April 9 shooting of a motorist along Ohio River Boulevard. The victim was driving when he was shot. He lost control of his car and crashed near the West End Bridge, but survived.

Court paperwork filed early Wednesday morning revealed that Glenn was also charged in the Sheraden homicide.

The victim, Mujahid Hanif, 28, of Pittsburgh, was found Saturday afternoon behind a home in the 600 block of Hillsboro Street.

According to a police criminal complaint, Glenn confessed to both shootings while being questioned Tuesday night.

