MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — A police chase early Wednesday morning ended when a car crashed onto a section of railroad tracks in Munhall.

The chase started in Homestead.

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near the corner of East 8th Avenue and Whitaker Way in Munhall.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.