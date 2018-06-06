Filed Under:IHOB, IHOP, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All-day breakfast lovers, say goodbye to IHOP.

The restaurant posted a tweet suggesting it is changing its name to IHOB.

So the International House of Pancakes will become the International House of…something.

The change is supposed to take place on Monday, but IHOP is being coy about what the “B” stands for.

The company’s executive director of communications only said they are “serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that.”

