PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mark your calendars because the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their training camp schedule.

For the 53rd straight year, training camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Players must report to camp on July 25. The first practice open to the public will be held the next day.

The first practice in pads will be held on Saturday, July 28.

In all, 16 practices will be open to the public. The fan-favorite night practice will be held on Aug. 3 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

Here is the full schedule:

Wed., July 25 – All players report by 4 p.m.

Thurs., July 26 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., July 27 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sat., July 28 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., July 29 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., July 30 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., July 31 – Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wed., August 1 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 2 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 3 – 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)

Sat., August 4 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 5 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., August 6 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 7 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 8 – Practice Not Open To Public

Thurs., August 9 – First Preseason Game at Philadelphia Eagles (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)

Fri., August 10 – Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sat., August 11 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 12 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., August 13 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 14 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 15 – Practice Not Open To Public, BREAK CAMP

