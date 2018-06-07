Filed Under:10th Street Bridge, Allegheny County, Local TV, Tim Kaulen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An online petition is asking Pittsburghers to help save the geese!

The four geese painted on the top of the 10th Street Bridge, that is.

10th street bridge artwork geese Save The Geese! Online Petition Hopes To Preserve 10th Street Bridge Artwork

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The bridge has been undergoing renovations since last summer, and local artist Tim Kaulen is worried that the geese he painted at the top of the outbound side of the bridge in 1993 will be painted over.

He hopes to present a petition with 1,000 signatures to city and county decision makers to convince them to preserve the artwork.

The petition had almost 600 supporters Thursday afternoon.

