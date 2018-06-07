Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An online petition is asking Pittsburghers to help save the geese!

The four geese painted on the top of the 10th Street Bridge, that is.

The bridge has been undergoing renovations since last summer, and local artist Tim Kaulen is worried that the geese he painted at the top of the outbound side of the bridge in 1993 will be painted over.

He hopes to present a petition with 1,000 signatures to city and county decision makers to convince them to preserve the artwork.

The petition had almost 600 supporters Thursday afternoon.

Click here to view the petition.