UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – A bartender is facing charges in connection with a fire that caused significant damage at an American Legion post in Fayette County.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. Friday at American Legion Post 51 on East Main Street in Uniontown.

Officials suspected arson from the beginning of the investigation. The damage was estimated at nearly $1 million.

According to a Herald-Standard report, an arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old James Shaffer Jr.

Shaffer can reportedly be seen on surveillance video entering the kitchen with a newspaper and exiting without it. The fire started moments later.

Shaffer is also accused of stealing $2,000 from the bar that night.

He is now facing a list of charges including arson, criminal mischief and theft.

