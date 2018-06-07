Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to make two delicious summer salads!

Grilled Corn and Skirt Steak Chopped Salad

4 ea. Ears of corn, shucked

1-2 Tbs. Olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 ea. 8 oz. skirt or flank steaks

Salt and pepper

1 pint Cherry tomatoes, halved

6 ea. Scallions, sliced into rings

1 ea. Cucumber, peeled seeded and diced

2 ea. Avocado, ripe, diced

3 C. Chopped romaine

½ C. Simple Vinaigrette

½ C. sunflower seeds

1. Get grill good and hot.

2. Lightly oil cobs. Season well with salt and pepper.

3. Roast corn on over coals until tips of kernels get dark and they begin to pop.

4. Remove from fire. Allow ears to cool until you can touch them.

5. Season steak well with salt and pepper. Grill steak to medium rare/medium. Allow to cool to room temperature. (You can use leftover steak from a cookout or dinner.)

6. Slice very thinly across the grain.

7. Cut corn off cob into bowl. Add tomatoes, scallions, cucumber, romaine, and avocado.

8. Dress to taste with Simple Vinaigrette.

9. Lay steak on atop salad.

10. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds.

Simple Vinaigrette

¼ C Red wine vinegar

2 Tbs Balsamic vinegar

¾ C. Extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

1) Place all ingredients in a pint jar.

2) Shake like heck to get it to mix.

Roasted Salmon with Three Grain and Asparagus Salad

Serves 6

4 ea. Salmon Filets

Three Grain Salad

12 ea. Asparagus spears

Salt and pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1) Start Three Grain Salad.

2) Heat a medium sized cast iron skillet.

3) Season asparagus olive oil, salt and pepper.

4) Roast asparagus in pan until just cooked.

5) Make sure salmon filets are clean of pin bones and scales. Dry the filets well and season with salt and pepper.

6) Add a couple of tablespoons oil to the skillet. When hot, Place salmon in oil, non-skin side down.

7) When well browned, turn and allow to finish on second side. Cook to medium rare to medium. Remove from skillet and hold warm.

8) Place pile of Three Grain Salad on plate. Top with Salmon filet. Drape asparagus across salmon.

9) Drizzle with some extra virgin olive oil.

Summer Three Grain Salad

2 ea. Medium zucchini, diced into ½” cubes

2-3 ea. Cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

¼ C. Picked basil leaves, whole

2 ea. Bell peppers, diced medium

1 C. Farro

1 C. Wild Rice

1 C. Red Quinoa

½ C. Chopped Italian Parsley

¼ C. Extra virgin olive oil

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

Salt and pepper

1) Cook Farro, Wild Rice, Red Quinoa.

2) Dice zucchini. Add to peppers, three grains, and parsley in a bowl. Dress with olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

3) Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper.

Farro

1 C. Farro

2-3 C. Water

2 tsp Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

1. Place farro, water, salt and pepper in a medium sauce pot.

2. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook. Stir occasionally. Add more water as needed to keep the lentils moist.

3. Cook until farro is firm yet soft. This should take about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain.

4. Cool fully.

Wild Rice

1 C. Wild rice

1 ea. Shallot, minced

3 C. Water

1 Tbs. Chopped fresh thyme

2 tsp Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

1. Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer. Cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour until rice is tender but not destroyed.

2. At end of cooking, season with salt and pepper. Allow time for rice to absorb seasonings from cooking liquid.

Red Quinoa

1 C. Red Quinoa

2 C. Water

2 tsp Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

1. Place all ingredients in a pot. Bring to a simmer and keep heat at barely a simmer.

2. Cook for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and cover pot. Allow to steep for 5 minutes.

3. Strain, if necessary.