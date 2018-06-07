Filed Under:Donald Trump, Japan, Kim Jong Un, North Korea, Shinzo Abe

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House for consultations before the U.S. leader meets with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un next week in Singapore.

Abe requested Thursday’s meeting with Trump to coordinate strategy for the next week’s talks and to elevate his country’s concerns about the summit.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 07: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House on June 7, 2018 in Washington, DC. The two leaders were scheduled to have a working lunch and then to speak to the media at a news conference in the Rose Garden later in the day. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)

Abe is pushing Trump to raise the issue of Japanese abductees held in North Korea, and he is seeking to ensure that Trump’s efforts to negotiate an agreement with Kim don’t harm Japan’s interests.

U.S. allies in the region have expressed concern that Trump’s push to denuclearize the Korean peninsula could ignore the North’s sophisticated ballistic missile and chemical weapons programs.

