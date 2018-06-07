Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police are searching for a missing juvenile who has autism.

Fifteen-year-old Juan Argudin is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue Timberland hoodie and orange work gloves.

According to police, Argudin has autism, and he is currently off his medication.

Police did not say when or where Argudin was last seen. He lives in the 2700 block of Jennylind Street.

Anyone who sees Argudin or knows his whereabouts is asked to call McKeesport Police at (412) 675-5015 or call 911.

