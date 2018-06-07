Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for a medical marijuana clinic in Natrona Heights.

Compassionate Certification Centers’ new location along Freeport Road is the sixth they have opened in the last six months.

“Medical cannabis offers hope to many patients who have not responded to conventional medications and therapies. I am pleased to be on the forefront of clinical research and patient care with Compassionate Certification Centers,” Dr. Randall Barrett said.

The office will provide medical cannabis certifications, evaluations, and treatment for eligible patients.

“It’s awesome, we were willing to drive to Pittsburgh. We’ve been waiting about three years, but we had to come off some medicines before we could try the medical marijuana so we’re just super excited,” Rachelle Beavers said.

Beavers said her son has a severe seizure disorder and medical marijuana oil has helped cut episodes in half.

More than 36,000 patients are registered for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.