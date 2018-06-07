Filed Under:Ft. Pitt Bridge, Naked, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh social media is buzzing after a naked man decided to take a jog through parts of downtown and the Ft. Pitt Bridge.

Several people reported seeing the naked man in downtown, and one reddit user snapped and posted this picture of the man crossing the Ft. Pitt Bridge.

Pittsburgh police dispatchers were notified about the man.

“Saw him on Penn & 5th this morning on my commute in. Had to do a double take,” one user said.

There were reports that the man disappeared after crossing over the bridge.

We’ve reached out to PennDOT and Pittsburgh Police for more on the incident.

