MARSHALL COUNTY, W.V. (KDKA) — Part of a pipeline that runs through West Virginia’s northern panhandle exploded early Thursday morning.

WTRF-TV reported the explosion happened around 4:20 a.m. in the Nixon Ridge area of Marshall County, West Virginia.

The fire from the explosion could be seen from miles away. Some eyewitnesses were posting pictures and videos to social media.

No injuries were immediately reported.