Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA/AP) — A country music duo with a Pittsburgh connection finally has its breakthrough win at a major award show.

Pittsburgh native Dan Smyers and his country music partner Shay Mooney, collectively known as Dan and Shay, were honored at the CMT Music Awards Wednesday night with the award for Best Duo Video of the Year.

It means the world to us that our very first award was fan voted. To our fans, thank you. You’ve changed our lives more than you’ll ever know, and we’re proud to share this journey with each and every one of you. — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) June 7, 2018

Dan and Shay also performed “Tequila”, the song behind their winning video, during the show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Smyers is from Wexford. He’s a graduate of North Allegheny High School and Carnegie Mellon University.

The bassist for Dan and Shay, Dustin Hook, is also from Pittsburgh.

Dan and Shay will perform as one of the opening acts for Rascal Flatts at KeyBank Pavilion on Friday, July 27.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night’s top prize. Shelton won video of the year for “I’ll Name the Dogs”. Meanwhile, Underwood won female video of the year for “The Champion,” featuring Ludacris. The rapper also picked up his first-ever CMT Award.