NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KDKA/AP) — A country music duo with a Pittsburgh connection finally has its breakthrough win at a major award show.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay accept award onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Pittsburgh native Dan Smyers and his country music partner Shay Mooney, collectively known as Dan and Shay, were honored at the CMT Music Awards Wednesday night with the award for Best Duo Video of the Year.

Dan and Shay also performed “Tequila”, the song behind their winning video, during the show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay perform onstage at 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Smyers is from Wexford. He’s a graduate of North Allegheny High School and Carnegie Mellon University.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 06: Abby Law and Dan Smyers of musical group Dan + Shay attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

The bassist for Dan and Shay, Dustin Hook, is also from Pittsburgh.

Dan and Shay will perform as one of the opening acts for Rascal Flatts at KeyBank Pavilion on Friday, July 27.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night’s top prize. Shelton won video of the year for “I’ll Name the Dogs”. Meanwhile, Underwood won female video of the year for “The Champion,” featuring Ludacris. The rapper also picked up his first-ever CMT Award.

