Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of roads are shutting down this weekend for Pittsburgh Pride celebrations.

There are numerous events associated with the festivities, and that means a lot of closures beginning Thursday night and lasting through Sunday, June 10.

The city will host the EQT Equality March, the Peoples Pride 2k18 March, PrideFest and Pride Rocks PGH.

City officials say road closures for those events include sections of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street, as well as other busy Downtown streets.

There will also be parking restrictions and some rolling closures.

Here is the full list from the city:

CLOSURES BEGINNING THURSDAY, JUNE 7, 2018

Beginning at 7 p.m. on June 7, the following roads will close and remain closed through completion of the event Sunday evening:

Liberty Avenue between Seventh Avenue & Grant Street

10th Street between Penn Avenue & Seventh Avenue (access for Westin Hotel guests maintained)

William Penn Place between Liberty Avenue & Seventh Avenue (access for Drury Hotel guests maintained)

Smithfield Street between Liberty Avenue & Seventh Avenue

Garrison Place between Liberty Avenue & Exchange Way

NO PARKING will be posted in the following areas, effective 7 p.m. June 7th through 6 a.m. Monday June 11:

Liberty Avenue between Seventh Avenue & Grant Street

10th Street between Penn Avenue & Liberty Avenue

William Penn Place between Liberty Avenue & Seventh Avenue

Smithfield Street between Liberty Avenue & Seventh Avenue

ADDITIONAL CLOSURES BEGINNING JUNE 8. 2018:

Beginning at 7 p.m. on June 8, the following roads will close and remain closed through completion of the event Sunday evening:

Liberty Avenue between 6th Street and 9th Street (6th Avenue remains open)

9th Street between Penn Avenue & Liberty Avenue

Northbound Seventh Avenue between William Penn Place & Liberty Avenue (PAT buses & emergency vehicles only)

Tito Way between Liberty Avenue & Exchange Way

Strawberry Way between Liberty Avenue & Smithfield Street

Coffee Way between Sixth Avenue & Strawberry Way

Wood Street between Liberty Avenue & Sixth Avenue

NO PARKING will be posted in the following areas, effective 7 p.m. June 8 through 6 a.m. Monday June 11:

Liberty Avenue between 6th Street & Seventh Avenue

Wood Street between Liberty Avenue & Sixth Avenue

ADDITIONAL CLOSURES BEGINNING JUNE 9. 2018:

Beginning at 6 a.m. on June 9, the following roads will close and remain closed through completion of the event Sunday evening:

Sixth Avenue between Wood Street & Penn Avenue

ADDITIONAL CLOSURES BEGINNING SUNDAY, JUNE 10. 2018 (EQT EQUALITY MARCH)

Beginning at 8 a.m., the following roads will close and reopen no later than 3 p.m.:

Boulevard of the Allies between Grant Street & Stanwix Street

Wood Street & Smithfield Street remain open crossing Boulevard of the Allies for PAT buses & emergency vehicles

First Avenue between Boulevard of the Allies & Smithfield Street

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the following roads will close and reopen no later than 3 p.m.:

Grant Street between Boulevard of the Allies and Sixth Avenue

Fifth Avenue between Penn Avenue & Grant Street

Liberty Avenue between Fifth Avenue & Stanwix Street

Wood Street between First Avenue & Third Avenue

Smithfield Street between First Avenue & Oliver Avenue

Cherry Way between First Avenue & Oliver Avenue

McMasters Way between Fifth Avenue & Market Square

NO PARKING will be posted in the following areas, effective June 10 from 6 a.m. through 3 p.m.:

Boulevard of the Allies between Grant Street & Stanwix Street

Fifth Avenue between Smithfield Street & Penn Avenue

First Avenue between Boulevard of the Allies & Smithfield Street

ROLLING CLOSURE NOTICE (PEOPLES PRIDE 2k18 MARCH)

The following roads will be temporarily closed in a rolling fashion beginning at 10:30 a.m. for the Peoples Pride 2k18 March:

Crawford Street between Bedford Avenue & Centre Avenue

Centre Avenue between Crawford Street & Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue between Centre Avenue & Grant Street

Grant Street between Sixth Avenue & Fifth Avenue

Fifth Avenue between Grant Street & Liberty Avenue

Liberty Avenue between Fifth Avenue & Stanwix Street

Stanwix Street between Liberty Avenue & Forbes Avenue

Forbes Avenue between Stanwix Street & Wood Street

Also, detours will be in place for the Port Authority, for those changes check their website here.

Finally, for more information on all the Pittsburgh Pride activities, visit: https://www.pittsburghpride.org/