HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — A school in Butler County has a new name to honor a fallen Green Beret who was killed two years ago.

A Seneca Valley middle school was officially renamed Ryan Gloyer Middle School at a ceremony Thursday.

Sergeant First Class Ryan Gloyer was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan two years ago. Gloyer graduated from Seneca Valley in 2000.

“This is a bit of a bitter and sweet day for us. Obviously, I would rather have my son back, but if something good could happen from his loss, it’s this,” Richard Gloyer, Ryan’s father, said. “Ryan was a teacher as well as an exemplary soldier, but he taught throughout his military career, and he touched the lives of so very many.”

Four students in the school district were so moved and inspired by his story that they conducted two years of research, then presented the idea to the school board. The board unanimously agreed.

“Going forward, we are looking for Ryan’s legacy to raise up these middle school kids to be more than what they thought,” Richard said.