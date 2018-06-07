Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (AP) – The death of a 2-year-old boy who fell from a window at a western Pennsylvania apartment has been ruled an accident.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office announced its finding Wednesday. The agency says Roland Williams died from a blunt impact injury to his head.

Authorities say the toddler fell from the window of a third-floor apartment in Sharpsburg shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital but died there Sunday night.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The death remains under investigation by county police, who say it is not considered suspicious.

