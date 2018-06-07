WARRENTON, VA (CBS Local) – Hollywood may have just been given the perfect sequel to Snakes on a Plane. This time, it’s a snake in a moving car.

A Virginia woman got a horrifying surprise when a nearly three-foot long snake came slithering out of an air vent while she was driving in Warrenton on June 4.

“At first, I was in disbelief. I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Lora Goff told The Washington Post. “The thing that caught my attention is it made a noise. That’s when I saw it coming out.”

Oh yeah. Nope. Snake slithers out of car's vent as Va. woman drives down the road. 🐍 https://t.co/RsYWZb1kjZ pic.twitter.com/snjRiUvHfx — KBOI 2News (@KBOITV) June 7, 2018

Goff was able to stay calm long enough to pull her SUV off the road and get out quickly. The Virginia law firm employee called 911 and snapped a photo of her unwanted passenger after saying to herself, “nobody’s going to believe this.”

Unfortunately, Goff told reporters that the animal control worker sent to help said he was scared of snakes too. “I said, ‘I’m in trouble now.'” The officer was only able to coax the reptile out of the air vent, but it quickly made its way under Goff’s seat to hide.

Amazingly, the woman decided to drive back to work with the snake still in the car. With the help of her co-workers, Goff says she placed some rodent glue traps in her car in the hopes of catching her slithery guest. With no snake in sight at the end of her workday, the Rappahannock County resident actually drove all the way home with the serpent still hiding somewhere.

Goff and her husband finally located the snake, which was stuck to one of the glue traps the next morning. Goff’s husband reportedly disposed of the three-foot pest.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they get snake calls from time to time, but they’re usually in or around homes. “It’s rare that it comes from someone who is driving down the road, and a snake comes out of the air vent,” Sgt. James Hartman said.

Police added that recent heavy rains in the area probably made the snake seek a dry place to hide, believing that a “nice warm car was a good place to go.”