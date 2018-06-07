Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers have seen plenty of football and concerts, and even some soccer and hockey at Heinz Field, but not golf.

Until now that is.

TopGolf Crush has come to the stadium, and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the event.

So, what’s it all about?

“It’s a whole lot of fun is what it is,” said Kevin Kraft, of TopGolf. “We do have golf, yes, but we’re an entertainment facility. We’ve got all kinds of different games you can play, great food, we’ve got a full service bar on every level, all three levels, we have a rooftop terrace where we’re going to play live music and some DJs and things like that. It’s just a whole lot of fun.”

To break it down, TopGolf is a sort of nightclub-golf range experience.

There are six target areas on the Heinz Field surface, ranging in distance from 80 yards to 140 yards. TopGolf provides the balls and the clubs, and even PGA Tour-like technology, so you can follow the flight on your ball and see if it hits the targets.

“Our Top Tracer technology follows the flight path of that golf ball, and that’s how you score your points. So, you aim for the targets, if you hit your targets, you score various points, kind of like a bullseye,” said Kraft. “Our field lights light up the field so you can see the flightpath of the golf ball in the venue from the lights, and we have LEDs in the targets as well, so the targets light up.”

The company is using Heinz Field as a preview for area for their new location in Bridgeville, which will open in late July.

“We will be 43rd worldwide,” Kraft said. “We got three in England, and we’re going to open… our 42nd venue worldwide will be in Australia, we’re really excited about that.”

