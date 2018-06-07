Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was allegedly caught trying to leave a Fayette County Walmart with almost $100 worth of bacon shoved down his pants.

State troopers were sent to the Walmart in South Union Township on Tuesday for a report of a retail theft.

When they arrived on the scene, store employees said a man and a female suspect had stolen about $85 worth of merchandise.

The man, identified as Larry David Tomlin, allegedly had multiple packages of bacon and cheese stuffed in his pants.

Troopers also found that Tomlin had a small amount of marijuana and a pipe used for smoking marijuana in his pocket.

Tomlin, who had two prior retail theft convictions in 2010 and 2015, was placed under arrest.