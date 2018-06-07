Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh city leaders are fed up with the flood gates on Washington Boulevard.

They were installed to save lives, after a deadly flood in 2011, but they have not worked the way they were supposed to.

Now, it looks like they’ll be replaced.

According to a statement from the Mayor’s Office, a motorist hit the warning pole and component box in March. Attempts to reinstall damaged equipment have been met with inconsistent test results.

On Tuesday, another round of rain came through and the gates should have come down automatically. However, the system was manually activated and one gate failed to come down.

“Until a permanent solution is found, Pittsburgh Police will continue to set up physical barricades to ensure the public’s safety,” the statement said.

Work will continue on the system, but officials are hoping to replace the $450,000 worth of equipment with new technology. To date, the city has made more than $90,000 in repairs to the system.

