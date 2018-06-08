Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCDONALD (KDKA) — Some western Pennsylvania residents are drying out after another round of storms moved through the region Friday evening, prompting a flood warning.

The National Weather Service issued the Flood Warning for Allegheny and Washington counties until 10 p.m.

Forecasters were worried about runoff from previous heavy rains causing more flooding.

Flooding and damage were being reported in multiple areas.

In Allegheny County, flooding was reported at Mayview and Boyce Roads in South Fayette, North State Street in Clairton and Boston Hollow Road in Elizabeth Township.

There were also reports of damage and downed trees in Jefferson Hills and Elizabeth Township.

One of the hardest hit areas is McDonald in Washington County.

The 980 Full Service Mart on Route 980 was flooded out. The people there are now left to clean up the water, mud and debris the rising water brought in.

