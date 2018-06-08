Filed Under:Crescent Township, Implosion, Local TV, Meghan Schiller

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Crews are set for a second attempt to bring down an old Duquesne Light smokestack in Crescent Township.

In May, Advantage Blasting And Demolition’s first implosion attempt came up a bit short.  After a loud boom and a thick cloud of dust, the old smokestack was shorter, but still standing.

Crews believed the problem was a back wall of the structure.

The smokestack was left slightly leaning to the right, but officials said it was not posing any danger.

A second attempt will be made Friday around 8 a.m.

