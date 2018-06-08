Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Dive and water rescue teams were back at Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon on Friday, searching for a young man who is presumed to have drowned.

The family of 21-year-old Dylan Knopsnider was back near the search area as well, and they say they’re going to stay there until his body is found.

For four days, water rescuers have been searching Creek Falls, which is a popular swimming area in Westmoreland County.

According to the family, Knopsnider went swimming with three friends Tuesday evening. When he tried to help his girlfriend get out of the water, he slipped, hit his head on a rock, fell back into the water and disappeared.

Divers believe his body may have been carried downstream. They’ve been dealing with a number of obstacles, including strong currents, debris and poor visibility.

Knopsnider’s father said the currents are slowing down and the water is clearing up, and he hopes that helps make finding Dylan easier.

In the meantime, the family is asking the community to pray until Dylan’s body is recovered.