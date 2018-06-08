Jewel is one of the most recognizable faces in the music world, but you won’t be able to recognize her tonight. The four-time Grammy nominated musician is going undercover on tonight’s new episode of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” on CBS and it’s an opportunity she’s been looking forward to.

“The reason I was most excited to do this show is because I actually pretend I have multiple characters around the house with my son all the time and I’ve had this Jersey character named Andrea,” said Jewel.

The entrepreneur’s character Andrea is on a mission to recruit gifted musicians and artisans for the Handmade Holiday Tour. Inspired by artists like Bob Dylan and Neil Young, Jewel was once one of those undiscovered musicians years ago when she was homeless and living out of her van. She has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has gone platinum twelve times. After an extremely successful, Jewel is ready to help the next generation of hit makers.

“I decided to go undercover to find artists and musicians to provide people an opportunity to have a job and get the opportunity to live their passion,” said Jewel.

Jewel says she’s been working on her Andrea accent for a long time. Andrea will be undercover in Nashville, TN and will show off her poor singing voice at an open mic night and on a podcast.

Watch “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” tonight at 8pm EST/PST on CBS.