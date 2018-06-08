Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving away thousands of free tacos on their food truck tour, and it’s stopping in Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon.

Moe’s is celebrating its new Three Amigos Tacos menu item, described as authentic Southwestern street-style tacos, by giving away more than 10,000 free tacos.

The food truck will be in Mellon Square on Sixth Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

This is the 8th stop on the food truck tour. After it leaves Pittsburgh, the tour will head to Cleveland for the final stop of the tour.

For more information, visit moes.com/cto.