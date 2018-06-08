Filed Under:Dunkin Donuts, New Jersey, Pig

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say they found a lost pet pig wandering near a local Dunkin’ Donuts and nicknamed it “Pork Roll.”

Neptune Township police said they got a call over the recent holiday weekend concerning a pig wandering around the doughnuts and coffee chain store.

(Source: Neptune Township Police Department/Facebook)

The department jokes an officer was able to “catch the well-fed hog and take him into custody for questioning and to provide him with a job application as our new mascot” before transferring him to the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Officials say Pork Roll’s owner picked him up from the agency.

