PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new mural of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente is watching over Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The baseball icon is depicted two-and-a-half story, 40-foot high portrait on the side of Verdetto’s Bar and Restaurant. It was formally unveiled Friday.

verdettos clemente mural North Side Restaurant Honors Roberto Clemente With New Mural

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The mural is visible to drivers as they head onto the Parkway North.

But the artist says people are already getting up close and personal.

“He’s a hero to a lot of people. It was interesting, a 9-year-old boy stop by, him and his mother yesterday, and they were coming from the Arts Fest and Roberto Clemente happened to be his all-time hero, so they stopped by and we took a little candid shot,” said Jeremy M. Raymer, the artist who created the mural.

The restaurant has a storied history all its own. The location has been a bar since at least the end of Prohibition in the early 1930s.

Members the Verdetto family say they once met Clemente, and still have an autograph that he signed for them in the late ‘60s.

Their son owns the establishment.

