SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close overnight this weekend for construction.

The Turnpike will be closed between the New Stanton exit and the Breezewood exit from 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be building a temporary bridge on North Center Avenue over the Turnpike in Somerset County.

The following detours are recommended:

Eastbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

U.S. 119 south (63 miles) to U.S. 40 east to I-68 east (at Cumberland, Maryland) (65 miles) to I-70 west (24 mile). Traffic will reenter the PA Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

Westbound traffic will be exiting the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange and be given this suggested detour:

I-70 east (24 miles) to exit 1A (68/40 West, Cumberland, Maryland) (65.5 miles) to exit 14B (Uniontown) following U.S. 40 west to U.S. 119 north (63 miles) to exit 1B (PA Turnpike). Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

Visit patpconstruction.com/mp110/default.aspx for more information.