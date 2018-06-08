Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A police pursuit ended in a crash in Washington County early Friday afternoon.

#BREAKING – this is the crash site at Rt. 19 and Racetrack Rd. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YsHC2YQHPf — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) June 8, 2018

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Route 19 and Racetrack Road.

#BREAKING – This crash site is right near the intersection of Racetrack Rd. and Washington Rd.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/pRhpPcOqoC — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) June 8, 2018

There are reports of injuries. At least one medical helicopter was called to the scene.

#BREAKING – Officials: police pursuit and crash at Rt. 19 and Racetrack Rd. Injuries confirmed.

Medical helicopter just took off from the parking lot of the DoubleTree Hotel. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UG1jU9sxlK — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) June 8, 2018

