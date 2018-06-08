Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman suspected of using a stolen Port Authority ConnectCard on multiple occasions.

According to police, the woman stole an iPhone and the ConnectCard from someone’s purse in a downtown restaurant on May 4.

The suspect then used the ConnectCard on multiple occasions until no money was left on the card.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Surveillance footage on Port Authority buses shows the suspected thief using the card on May 5 and 6 to get around Pittsburgh.

Anyone who is able to identify the woman is asked to call police at (412) 255-2827.

