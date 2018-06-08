Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman suspected of using a stolen Port Authority ConnectCard on multiple occasions.

According to police, the woman stole an iPhone and the ConnectCard from someone’s purse in a downtown restaurant on May 4.

The suspect then used the ConnectCard on multiple occasions until no money was left on the card.

Surveillance footage on Port Authority buses shows the suspected thief using the card on May 5 and 6 to get around Pittsburgh.

Anyone who is able to identify the woman is asked to call police at (412) 255-2827.