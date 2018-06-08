Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf came to Pittsburgh on Friday to start an attack on potholes as part of his pledge to smooth out streets and provide a remedy for road repairs.

The governor picked up a shovel full of asphalt himself to help repair a hole on West Carson Street.

“We had a tough, tough winter, we all know that,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said, “and the damage it did to a lot of our roads, we’re trying to find the resources to be able to do that.”

Call it piecing together nickels to make dollars to come up with $181 million.

“Much of that, over $60 million, came because PennDOT had figured out how to save money on contracts throughout this fiscal year. We had another $30-some million from the feds and then we came up with other money, but it’s new money,” Wolf said.

That means no existing plans or programs are impacted. Thirty thousand more tons of patching material will be spread out all over the state, plus the money will push ahead other paving projects.

“By the end of June, we anticipate beginning the paving work on the Parkway East, I-379, between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchanges,” PennDOT Dist. 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said.

The governor’s first question when he arrived Friday morning was for an update on the Route 30 repairs.

“That was a disaster. To fix that is basically a one-year project,” Wolf said. “PennDOT is going to bring that in in less than two months.”

For drivers longing for the return of Route 30, the hopeful reopening date is June 26, according to Wolf.

With all this new money, PennDOT is going to be making a list of what needs to be repaired.

If you have a favorite pothole you want to see repaired, now is the time to call 1-800-FIX-ROAD.