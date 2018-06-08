Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The largest bounce house in the world — at 10,000 square feet and 37 feet tall at its tallest point — is at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds for the weekend.

The fun was divided into sessions for different age groups to make sure no one got hurt.

There was a live DJ, confetti, bubbles, a ball pit, a giant slide and plenty of bouncing for the kids — while parents found places to sit.

On the low end, it cost $12 for kids. Adults were charged $25.

The bounce house will remain open Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit showclix.com.