NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The largest bounce house in the world — at 10,000 square feet and 37 feet tall at its tallest point — is at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds for the weekend.

The fun was divided into sessions for different age groups to make sure no one got hurt.

big bounce house america Worlds Largest Bounce House Stops At Lawrence Co. Fairgrounds

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There was a live DJ, confetti, bubbles, a ball pit, a giant slide and plenty of bouncing for the kids — while parents found places to sit.

On the low end, it cost $12 for kids. Adults were charged $25.

bounce house Worlds Largest Bounce House Stops At Lawrence Co. Fairgrounds

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The bounce house will remain open Saturday and Sunday. It closes at 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit showclix.com.

