Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash along the Parkway Central Friday morning.

According to police, the accident happened in the westbound lanes between the Grant Street and Stanwix Street exits around 3 a.m.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on the westbound ramp and collided head-on with a Honda Civic.

Both drivers were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

The road reopened around 4:30 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details