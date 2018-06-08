Filed Under:Local TV, Parkway Central

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash along the Parkway Central Friday morning.

According to police, the accident happened in the westbound lanes between the Grant Street and Stanwix Street exits around 3 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling east on the westbound ramp and collided head-on with a Honda Civic.

Both drivers were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

The road reopened around 4:30 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

