PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Children’s Hospital hosted an event Saturday to discuss teen health and wellness, including concerns about depression and suicide.

Abigail Schlesinger, the chief of behavioral health at Children’s Hospital, said some parents might not recognize that their child is having problems until it’s too late.

“In teenagers, suicide is a bit different than in adults, so many suicides are the result of an impulsive action,” Schlesinger said. “Perhaps the child had depression, but they had a bad day, they had something happen that was stressful for them.”

They also suggested resources for children and teens, including the Crisis Text Line (text 741741), which connects texters to a trained crisis counselor, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health America.