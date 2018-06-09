WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — A teenage lifeguard was shot at the Clairton pool on Saturday afternoon.

It happened sometime around 5:10 p.m.

Police: Juvenile Shoots Teen Lifeguard At Clairton Pool

According to police, a juvenile at the pool shot the 17-year-old lifeguard in the chest. The lifeguard was last reported to be in surgery at a local hospital in an unknown condition. Officials say the victim is expected to survive.

The suspect ran from the pool to a home in the 800 block of School Street.

Six people at the home were detained. All six were juveniles and police believe one of the individuals detained is the shooter.

Police plan to search the pool for shell casings.

Allegheny County Homicide is handling the investigation.

Further details have not yet been released.

