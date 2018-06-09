WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A flash flood watch is in effect in multiple southwestern Pennsylvania counties through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the watch Saturday afternoon.

Portions of east central Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia are affected by the watch. In Pennsylvania, the watch covers Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties, as well as the Fayette and Westmoreland ridges.

According to the NWS, affected areas could see 1 to 2 inches per hour as slow-moving thunderstorms move through.

The watch expires at 11 a.m. Sunday.

