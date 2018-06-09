WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eileen Kelly defeated incumbent Nancy Patton Mills as leader of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee in a vote carried out by secret ballot on Saturday.

Kelly, the current chairwoman of the Pittsburgh Democratic Committee, won a four-year term at the county level by defeating Ms. Mills by a vote of 609-267, according to KDKA news partner The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Austin Davis ran unopposed for vice chairman.

Turnout for the vote, at union hall on Flowers Avenue in Hazelwood, was about 50 percent.

