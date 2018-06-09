Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eileen Kelly defeated incumbent Nancy Patton Mills as leader of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee in a vote carried out by secret ballot on Saturday.

Congratulations to ACDC Chair Eileen Kelly and ACDC Vice Chair @Davisfor35th on their elections this morning! A huge thank you to @PghFFLocal1 @Darrinkellypgh for the use of their facility and the volunteers that made this event possible! — ACDC (@AlleghenyDems) June 9, 2018

Kelly, the current chairwoman of the Pittsburgh Democratic Committee, won a four-year term at the county level by defeating Ms. Mills by a vote of 609-267, according to KDKA news partner The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Austin Davis ran unopposed for vice chairman.

Turnout for the vote, at union hall on Flowers Avenue in Hazelwood, was about 50 percent.