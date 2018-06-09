Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was understandably noncommittal about his return to the team following a loss to Golden State that clinched a second straight NBA championship for the Warriors on Friday night.

“I have no idea at this point,” James said.

The Warriors completed a sweep of the Cavs with a 108-85 victory on Friday.

Are NBA fans now in line for “The Decision 2,” a follow-up to the now infamous media tour James and his entourage staged prior to him leaving Cleveland for Miami in 2010?

“The one thing that I’ve always done is consider my family, understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age,” James said. “They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I got a teenage boy, a pre-teen and a little girl right now that wasn’t around as well. So sitting down and considering everything — my family is a huge part of whatever I’ve decided to do in my career, and they’ll continue to be that. So I don’t have an answer for you right now as far as that.”

.@KingJames characterizes how the 2018 NBA Playoffs were for him personally, and the team as a whole.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/PL4IxCdEaa — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 9, 2018

James, who led the NBA with a 34-points-per-game average in the playoffs, also said he “pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand” after injuring himself punching a white board after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He showed up to the postgame press conference Friday with a cast on his hand.

In 22 games during the Cavs’ postseason run, James also averaged nine assists, 9.1 rebounds and a .539 field-goal percentage.